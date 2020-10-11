Dear People of Louisville and those supporting their protests concerning the death of Breanna Taylor,
In this country, our justice system is based on the rule of law (don't look to the White House, however, for examples of this), moving even in the wildest West from lynch mobs to due process. This was a principle you were enthusiastically supporting a few weeks ago. Now you are angry because the reasonable outcome of this process did not respond to your biases.
I would hope to remind you that the rule of law protects us all, all colors, all religions, all ethnicities, all genders. Respect that rule.
