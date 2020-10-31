A recent fact-check by the Montana Free Press investigated Matt Rosendale’s claim that he fights to protect Montanans with pre-existing conditions. Their analyses found that this was “mostly false.”
Rosendale’s history of attacking protections for pre-existing conditions is well documented. He’s been a vocal advocate for the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Repealing the ACA will eliminate the only law that protects Montanans with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, pregnancy, and COVID-19. If Rosendale gets his way and the ACA is repealed, 150,000 Montanans with pre-existing conditions will once again be vulnerable to insurance company discrimination. In the meantime, Rosendale has continued to push junk insurance policies even though many of these plans do not cover pre-existing conditions or testing for Covid19.
This is yet another reason why Montanans need Kathleen Williams to represent us in Congress. Her history in the Montana Legislature and her campaign focus has been on preserving and improving the ACA. Her overarching priority is to make health care more accessible and more affordable for Montanans. She has the knowledge and grit to fight for this, and many other priorities of importance to working Montanans. Vote Kathleen Williams for Congress.
