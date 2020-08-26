I’m worried about the cost of health care and the continual increases in insurance premiums, especially with a pandemic going on.
We have Matt Rosendale, whose campaign is funded by super PACS and billionaires, to thank for that. It’s no wonder he supports a tax plan that sacrificed affordable health care for hard-working Americans to give billionaires another tax break.
Kathleen Williams was instrumental in getting bipartisan legislation passed that expanded Medicaid for Montana. As a member of the Montana State Senate, Matt Rosendale voted against it.
Other GOP changes to our health care law mean Montana families’ insurance premiums could skyrocket and those families could lose their health care.
Kathleen will fight to allow Americans 55 and over to buy into Medicare, which will immediately lower the overall costs for those on.
She will fight to address out of control prices on prescription drugs and to require insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions.
Matt Rosendale supports efforts that would allow insurance companies to deny coverage for pre-existing conditions.
To me the choice is clear. I’m voting for Kathleen Williams for the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 3.
