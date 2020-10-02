The term “auditor” implies honesty and objectivity for insuring that something is done properly. Montana’s state auditor regulates two of Montana’s largest industries: insurance and securities. It is charged with protecting Montanans from fraud and scams related to insurance and investments.
Therein lies the problem with Montana’s current auditor, Matt Rosendale, especially with regard to health care insurance. Rosendale persists in promoting “junk insurance” policies that offer cheap insurance but often provide little benefit. Among other things these policies often do not cover pre-existing conditions or COVID-19 testing. These are policies Rosendale won’t say he’d even buy for his own family.
This issue and others account for Rosendale’s landslide loss to Sen. Tester in 2016. Now he’s running for the U.S. House seat, hoping that his past bad actions and judgements won’t catch up to him. His opponent is Kathleen Williams who has a stellar record from her time in the Legislature for standing up for what is right and best for Montanans.
We need a representative in Congress who can be trusted to do the job honestly and fairly, someone who won’t be afraid to fight for the interest of all Montanans. Help me elect Kathleen in November.
