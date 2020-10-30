Kathleen Williams lost a close race to incumbent congressman Gianforte in 2018 and now faces current Auditor Matt Rosendale for Gianforte’s seat. Kathleen proved herself as a bipartisan legislator, improving health care, boosting small business, advocating for public lands. Before the pandemic shutdown Kathleen drove all over Montana to introduce herself and listen to citizens hopes and needs,
Rosendale has campaigned for six offices since 2010 including senator against Tester two years ago and now Williams, spending much of his time as auditor campaigning. He sides with Trump (who has no plan) in repealing ACA which gives 20,000,000 Americans health care (needs work). Health care costs are the leading cause of bankruptcy.
Rosendale has had to shift talking points because he has supported insurance companies not paying for pre-existing conditions, supporting cheap policies with poor coverage, and gender discrimination. He voted against bipartisan Medicaid expansion which helped 90,000 Montanans, created jobs and kept hospitals and nursing homes viable. He grudgingly relinquished putting public lands in private hands for exploitation and pushed pro-development agenda that hurts ranchers, farmers and recreators. He seems to be in it for himself, not Montana.
As for me, I’m verbally and financially supporting Kathleen Williams.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.