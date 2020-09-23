The Republican Party, at its recent national convention, basically ratified its 2016 platform as its 2020 platform, one part of which called for transferring control of federal lands to the states, a policy that could lead to the privatization of public lands.
There has been no objection to this from Matt Rosendale, candidate for the U.S. House. He has a long history of supporting this policy, starting in 2014 when he confirmed that he was an advocate for the transfer of public lands. While in the Montana State Legislature, he introduced legislation encouraging such transfers. His extreme position is significantly out of touch with the views of most Montanans, but could become a reality if he is elected.
Kathleen Williams, his Democratic opponent, is an advocate for public lands. As a Montana state legislator, she fought to protect our public lands, and to enhance our access to them. She would not sell off our public lands; she believes that public lands belong to all of us. Kathleen Williams is committed to Montana. Send her to Washington to uphold our priorities.
