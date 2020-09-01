The most qualified candidate for U.S. House is Kathleen Williams. She is dedicated to representing Montanans, not special interests, in Congress and getting Congress to function again.
Her record in the Montana Legislature has shown that she will work with all parties. She listens to her constituents and practices Montana values of honesty, generosity, respect, neighborliness and common sense. After a four-decade career in natural resources that included helping farmers and ranchers stay on the land, she knows how to protect our outdoor heritage.
She understands that we want her to expand affordable health care, rebuild our economy after COVID-19, support our veterans and advocate for Montana’s farmers and ranchers as well as rural hospitals.
Her opponent, former developer Maryland Matt Rosendale, is a dabbler, dedicated foremost to his political career. He has campaigned for six different offices since 2010. As a state legislator and state auditor, he voted against the CSKT water compact, Medicaid expansion, funding for public schools and the Disclose Act, which limits dark money in state elections. He supports gutting protections for pre-existing conditions and Medicaid and he promotes “affordable” but worthless health care policies for Montana’s families, policies he won’t buy for his own family.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.