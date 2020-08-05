Matt Rosendale is a perfect example of disingenuous politicians re-writing their records to get elected. He has a long, horrible record on public lands, openly declaring while in the Montana Legislature that he favored transfer of public lands to the state, where they would be sold off, as Montana couldn't care for them. He voted for a bill prohibiting Montana from adding to public lands for improving public access for hunting and fishing.
Rosendale’s behavior is what gives politicians a bad name: double talk, deception, saying one thing while voting the opposite way. His opponent, Kathleen Williams, has been a stellar public servant. She’s been a strong and consistent defender of our public lands and wildlife for her entire career and in the Legislature. I’ve known Kathleen for years. She’s the anti-politician who represents real Montana values of honesty and integrity.
We must elect a true servant of the people by voting for Kathleen Williams. We must reject Matt Rosendale, the epitome of the dishonest, self-interested politician. Montana has only one House seat in Congress. We must ensure it’s filled by someone whose votes are consistent with her words. That person is Kathleen Williams.
