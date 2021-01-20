Rep. Rosendale,
I am calling upon you to resign as the Montana Representative to The United States House of Representatives.
On Jan. 3, 2021 you took the oath of office as a United States Representative to the United States Congress swearing to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. Three days later, once on the evening of Jan. 6 and again in the early morning of Jan. 7 you voted to delay the tabulation of the legally affirmed votes of the presidential electors and the confirmation of the election of the Joe Biden as president of the United States. Both of these votes were in direct contravention to your duties required in the Constitution.
Within four days you twice betrayed your oath of office. In so doing you continued to propagate the lies of President Trump regarding the legality of the election which led directly to the attack on the Capitol and the deaths of five people. Before and after this act of insurrection you aided and abetted, through word and action, those attempting to overturn the election and overthrow the government of the United States. You are complicit in these acts.
By your actions you have proven that you have no moral or legal authority to continue as a public official in any capacity let alone as a representative to the United States Congress.
You have disgraced your office and brought shame upon yourself, the state of Montana, and The United States of America. By your actions you have endangered the lives and wellbeing of every citizen of the United States.
If you have any sense of decency and honor you should immediately resign your office.
