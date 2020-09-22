Public schools are at the core of communities small and large, rural and city throughout Montana. As superintendent of public instruction, especially during this challenging time, Montana needs leadership, experience, innovation and a passion for educating youth.
In Melissa Romano, voters have an opportunity to elect the best qualified candidate for this position. As 2018 Montana Teacher of the Year, Melissa was recognized for her ability to teach and connect with students. COVID-19 has brought unprecedented challenges for everyone in education. Melissa’s leadership, innovative style and positive attitude will move teaching and learning, in-person and virtual, to higher levels.
During the pandemic she developed a blog that assisted transitions to online learning. Having won accolades for her work in math education, Melissa is well prepared to tackle the budgetary issues regarding funding public education for the next biennium. Unlike her opponent who was absent during legislative sessions, Melissa will show up at the state Legislature to advocate for students and teachers. As one of the five members of the Montana Land Board, the superintendent of public instruction has responsibilities for managing public lands and resources to benefit public schools. Melissa will serve Montana well in this capacity.
