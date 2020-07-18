All children should have access to a good education and Montanans consistently support public schools with their tax dollars.
We need to elect a strong and effective superintendent of public instruction. Melissa Romano is an experienced, award-winning teacher. She is committed to improving our public education and supporting the public-school teachers who are the backbone of the system. The current office holder has not been doing the job she was elected to do. In the legislative session, she was largely absent and did not weigh-in on bills impacting the K-12 public school system.
I urge you to support Melissa Romano for superintendent of public instruction because she will be an effective advocate for a strong public education system.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.