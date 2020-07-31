I was a public school teacher for 35 years in Minnesota. Retired, I have lived in Montana for six months a year for the last 11 years. I am supporting Melissa Romano for superintendent of Montana’s Office of Public Instruction because I believe she is the best candidate who will protect and promote quality public education for all students.
She is a strong advocate for early education. Research shows when we invest in early learners with public pre-school, those students do much better in elementary and high school. The end result is a strong economy.
Romano was an educator for 15 years and she served a three year term as president of the Montana Council of Teachers of Mathematics. Romano was a recipient of the National Science Foundation’s “Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, and the 2018 Montana Teacher of the Year.
Romano is endorsed by the Montana Sportsmen Alliance and the Montana Conservation Voters and other important organizations. As a member of the Land Board, she will fight to protect your rights to hunt, fish, and recreate on Montana’s public lands and waters.
Vote for the best candidate for superintendent of public instruction: Melissa Romano.
