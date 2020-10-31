Some incumbents can’t even carry their hometown. That’s what has happened in the race for Montana’s superintendent of public instruction. The Billings Gazette recently rejected the candidacy of Elsie Arntzen, instead endorsing her opponent: Melissa Romano, 2018 Montana Teacher of the Year.
While the Gazette acknowledged Arntzen’s hard work, they rejected her on two critical issues. Arntzen favors private education at the expense of public education and dismisses the benefits of early childhood education.
Arntzen supports the diversion of public school funds to private schools that most Montanans can’t afford. Arntzen initiated the diversion of $800,000 of Covid-19 relief funds to private schools—a move the courts later struck down.
In contrast, Romano has always advocated keeping public funds in public schools. She’s also supported early childhood education, something Arntzen has consistently opposed. The Gazette correctly pointed out the short-sightedness of Arntzen versus the forward-looking position of Romano.
Most teachers across the state support Romano. She will be a far more effective and energetic advocate for Montana’s public schools and early childhood education than Arntzen has been. She’s exactly the type of leader we need as superintendent of public instruction.
