From his testimony in court as reported in this newspaper, it is clear that Mike Hope is focused on his bottom line and not some hi-falutin' ideal of freedom from tyranny or his God-given rights.
Thus I think he might be concerned that there are erstwhile R-Bar fans here and around the country who are planning to boycott their former favorite watering hole the next time they’re on Bozeman’s Main Street.
Now, some are telling me they are contemplating a cremation of all their collected R-Bar swag — t-shirts, baseball caps and all — in their fire pit in protest of Hope’s affront to common sense, public health and responsible citizenship.
