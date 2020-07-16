As I try to understand the reasons that others in our community and across the country choose not to wear a mask in public places, I am left concerned about the idea that wearing a mask is simply a "personal choice."
I agree: wearing a mask is each individual's choice. As is going in public and being around others during a pandemic. But where is my choice as a person who wishes to not be infected by COVID-19 when others in my community refuse to take precautions? When someone's "personal choice" affects the health of so many others, where should the line between government mandates and individual freedoms be drawn?
It seems we are left with the recurring question: Where do my rights end and yours begin? As stated in a quote by Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. (and many others of the era): "The right to swing my fist ends where the other man's nose begins."
With the risk of death and disability associated with COVID-19, it seems that our individual right go without a mask should end 6 feet from our neighbor's nose.
