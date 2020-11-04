As a parent of two who has been working from home since March, and whose daughter is never happier than when she’s in school, I understand everyone who wants their kids to return to school full time.
But as much as I want my daughter to have a normal school experience, I’m terrified that Bozeman’s elementary students will be transitioning to five-day classes Nov. 2. The county’s most recent supplementary school report indicates that we are well beyond the CDC’s thresholds for highest risk of transmission in schools. More worrying still is the revelation from the Chronicle’s Oct. 23 article, “Gallatin County health officer paints grim picture as virus surges,” that at this point Gallatin County’s contact tracers are so overwhelmed that they can only attempt to contact particularly vulnerable people who have been exposed to COVID. The situation here is worse than it has ever been.
How, then, can we be moving to five-day school? Classes will be twice as full, meaning more exposure to others and less ability to socially distance. Students will be in class all week, increasing the odds that if they contract the virus, they’ll expose their classmates (who may not be notified by contact tracers) before entering isolation. At best, we’ll see outbreaks in schools requiring mass quarantines, further disrupting teachers’ admirable attempts to provide a stable learning environment. At worst, our children may not only get sick themselves but may also lose teachers, grandparents, parents, or other loved ones.
To return to full-time school at the height of the pandemic is shockingly irresponsible. The Bozeman School Board need to pull their heads out of the sand and change course. Blended school is not perfect, but what will follow from a premature return to five-day school will almost certainly be much worse.
