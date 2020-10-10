The perversity of Republican legislators and executives is now abundantly clear: favorable rules for themselves; unfavorable for Democrats. No even playing field and democracy be damned.
Republican senators, from McConnell to Daines, have said no Supreme Court appointments in an election year – until they want to approve one in an election year. At the presidential level, they discount the majority vote to steal the election at the Electoral College. (Remember how the Supreme Court denied a Florida recount in 2000?) At the state level, Republicans gerrymander election districts to favor themselves, denying overall control to majority Democrats in their states.
Democrats play fair; Republicans tweak the system to favor themselves. It’s essential that Democrats take control of state legislatures to accomplish fair redistricting in 2021 and take control of the House and Senate to rectify the damage done by Donald Trump in his failures as president re: food and safety regulations, climate change, inhumane immigration policies, tax policies that favor the wealthy and corporations, disastrous trade policies, damaged international relationships and the corona virus pandemic.
And, of course, it’s essential to elect Joe Biden President to return sanity and dignity to that office and to elect Steve Bullock as senator.
