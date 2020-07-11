Nonviolent protests are an American right; Democrats think violent protests are their exclusive “right.”
Recently over 20,000 armed and peaceful demonstrators met in Richmond, Virginia, protesting proposed Second Amendment restrictions. If Biden is elected, that could turn into many millions nationwide. Maybe not so peaceful next time. Biden in his incoherence has stated Beto O’Rourke will be his point man on “gun control.” Beto stated he would confiscate certain types of firearms. Conservative Americans, the well-armed portion of our population, may decide to disallow their Constitutional rights to be so violated.
With the utter disrespect Democrats have shown our police, who will they turn to?
