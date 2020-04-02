It’s been over a century since any public, wild bison roamed anywhere within Montana. (Yellowstone bison are only abused seasonal visitors.) A century since Montana had a genetically adequate herd that did not gradually lose genes - with unknown functions, but needed for future adaptation to a changing environment. A century with diminishing wildness and increasing domestication of plains bison. A century since bison fulfilled their natural role as a keystone species on Montana prairies, supporting other species of plants and animals, essential to some of them.
Early on, some Americans promoted bison restoration, including a display herd in an exhibition pen called the Bison Range. Few Montanans supported bison restoration for decades, while state control of public wildlife was wrested from the federal government. Montanans proudly brought several big game species “back from the brink” of extinction, but bison were one of two neglected species.
The possibility of bison restoration grew in Montana late in the 20th century. But persistent opposition from the state’s livestock industry, which is much more than ranchers, has always prevented progress.
Today, we have the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, largest federal refuge within the historic range of plains bison. Refuge goals will be incomplete without bison, but the federal Fish & Wildlife Service is politically unable to restore a key part of refuge biodiversity.
The Montana Legislature has enacted guidelines for bison restoration that would protect private properties where restored bison are unwanted. Most Montana voters support restoration of bison on the CMR. But they are largely a silent majority.
In 2021, spurred by the livestock industry, the Montana Legislature could outlaw any future for bison restoration in our state. Will Montanans care enough to prevent such legislation that would convert the state into the “once best place?”
