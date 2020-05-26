As a resident of Gallatin County Rest Home, I’d like to tell you that during this pandemic we have been well protected. They have us on quarantine and we stay in our rooms. We are keeping a 6-foot distance between residents.
The care has been great! Our director, Darcel, has followed the governor’s and local health department’s orders as asked. The nurses and aides have been busy taking care of our needs and have done it with a smile. The directors of all the departments have done all they can to keep our spirits up!
I feel very safe and relieved to be here and want to thank all of the staff.
