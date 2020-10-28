Our previous letter suggested that voters compare the platforms of the Montana Republican and Democratic political parties. Since then, both national parties have held conventions. The resulting 2020 Democratic Party national platform was published. The Republican Party decided against releasing a national platform, in effect hiding from voters information needed to make informed choices.
Republicans are applying other political tactics that damage our democracy, such as suppressing the right-to-vote, impeding vote-by-mail, overlooking Russian interference in our elections, gerrymandering, enabling racism, ignoring health experts, sabotaging the census, and relying on unelected activist judges to achieve their obscure goals.
Why does the GOP fear the will of the people? It obviously craves power, no matter how acquired. It is misusing its power in the legislature and courts primarily to benefit corporations and wealthy people, at our expense. To protect American democracy, we must vote out national GOP leaders and their enablers.
Every Democratic candidate in the Montana-wide and national races is a practical, honest, intelligent, and experienced person who will work openly for all Montanans. If you are Republican, please vote for Democrats this time. Then get busy rebuilding the Republican Party. Make it conform to the long-revered aspirations of American democracy.
