We were dismayed and disappointed to read of the letter that some of our Republican leaders sent to Gov. Bullock about his response to COVID-19.
As Montanans, we owe Gov. Bullock our gratitude for his leadership and early action. As a result of his bold and painful actions, Montana has only 10 deaths at the time of this writing. Real leadership takes courage to make unpopular decisions with an eye to what is needed and just without any concern for political fallout.
Are we happy to self-quarantine? Not really. Is it frustrating and frightening to see our businesses close and our family, friends and neighbors out of work and fearful of not having enough food or the ability to pay their bills? Yes. It is gut wrenching and heartbreaking. But we are all asked to put our personal needs aside for the greater good. Lives are at stake. All lives matter.
Politicians are fond of saying we need to band together, forget our differences and work for the common good. Those words only matter when actions back them up. They sound shallow and hollow when they expose the underbelly of opportunistic politicians who use a calamity for political pandering, posturing and shameless self-promotion.
Instead of spending their energy laying siege to our governor in these vexing times, perhaps their time and energy would be better spent volunteering at and supporting our local food banks, finding ways to help our first responders and front-line medical workers, and working in a true bipartisan effort with our governor in ways of which we can all be proud.
If they can’t do that, perhaps their best gesture should be to stay home and stay quiet.
Molly Burks, Pat Townsend
Livingston