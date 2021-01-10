Greg Gianforte will become the second governor to lift a statewide mask mandate. Montana will join the great state of Mississippi. I always felt that Montana was a much superior and more advanced state than Mississippi. Gianforte will assert that he does not need to listen to the “so-called experts.”
He says he has created jobs, but that is exactly what a mask mandate does. Masks have proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19. That is a scientific fact.
The only way to open our economy long term is to decrease the spread of COVID-19 so restrictions can be lifted. Gianforte also opposes the expansion of Medicaid in Montana, which covers nearly 100,000 Montanans who didn’t previously have health coverage.
Gianforte does not believe in science. He imagines the earth is only 6,500 years old and that humans and dinosaurs existed at the same time. He believes Noah was 600 years old when he built the arc and that Montanans should live and work as long as Noah, never having to collect social security. He built a private religious school so his kids wouldn’t have to attend public school and take accredited science classes.
This is our new governor. Montana was prosperous for 16 years under Democratic governors and will now have to endure the dogmas of a far right-wing Republican governor who spent $12,000,000 of his own money to procure a job that pays less than $130,000 a year.
It is obvious that he values the power of being governor more than the $12,000,000 he spent. A small amount for a person worth hundreds of millions of dollars. He has nothing in common with hardworking Montanans. This will become clear over the next 4 years.
Be careful what you wish for, Republicans. It will come back to haunt you.
