Today’s youth are being sold down the river by politicians, mostly Republicans. Trump is spending billions for a few miles of border wall. Pence says he wants to spend billions to go to the moon then to Mars. Medicare is expected to become insolvent in six years, and Social Security will be unable to pay full benefits in 15 years. The national debt and deficits were already skyrocketing before the COVID-19 crisis hit, thanks to Trump and the Republicans passing the huge tax cuts to wealthy billionaires and corporations. Rather than pay our own way, politicians, mainly Republicans, would rather simply use their charge card and place this horrible burden on our kids to deal with.
Remember when Republicans used to worry about debt and deficits? No wonder Giantforte refuses to participate in a debate, and that he and Daines never hold a public meeting to face their constituents.
In another blow to our nation’s young people, Trump and his fellow Republicans have overturned 95 regulations in place to protect the environment. As a senior citizen, I feel guilty that we are doing all of this to our young people and future generations. My only message to our youth is that they had better get involved by voting to replace the likes of Daines, Giantforte, McConnell and Trump!
