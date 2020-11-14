Democrats are known for party fidelity. They frequently vote as a block. Some strays have arisen, like Blue Dog Democrats that profess independence from their leadership, but Republicans are always more likely to stray from theirs.
Why do Democrats stick together more than Republicans?
Democrats believe in political, social and economic collectives. The modern labor movement arose from the communist rallying cry: “Workers of the world, unite!” Today, identity politics and political correctness identify many more groups; we’re all members of collectives rather than Americans. By supporting narrow interests, Democrats have Balkanized the country and adversely impacted the national interest.
Republicans believe in the political, social and economic power of individuals. This comes from the Bill of Rights. The distinction between collective and individual rights was argued before the Supreme Court in 2008 in the landmark case: District of Columbia (DOC) v. Heller.
The case rested on the interpretation of the two clauses in the Second Amendment, namely: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State,” and “… the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” DOC argued that the first phrase means the Second Amendment protects only the collective right of the militia. Heller argued that the phrase “… the right of the people …” “is a term the framers used repeatedly to refer to individual rights.” (Cruz, 2020) The court concluded that there’s no collective right of the militia, and found that the DOC law that restricted gun ownership was unconstitutional. Its decision reinforced the view that all rights in the Bill of Rights are individual not collective.
Given that Democrats support collective rights and Republicans support individual rights, it’s not surprising that Democrats will usually vote as a block and some Republicans defy their leadership by exercising their individual rights.
