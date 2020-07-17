Bob Brown’s announcement that he is leaving the Republican Party — “The party that supports Trump no longer palatable,” Chronicle, July 9 — is welcome news. Could I again vote Republican? Only if the candidate were like Bob Brown. Brown is like the heroes in each of the late Jim Moore’s books: gentlemen, scholars, ranchers, conservative, sensitive to their roots and their environment. People like Jim and Bob who went to Helena to solve problems. They would not scoff at the term: good government. Good legislators and governors work to better our common conditions. The hero in each of Jim’s novels could have been Jim himself, or Bob Brown.
Gianforte and Daines and the other Republicans running for high offices are running under the Trump flag. Brown and Moore probably could not get elected running as what passes now for a Republican.
Trump’s team causes us to suffer a level of corruption that I have seen only in foreign countries. I am not accusing Gianforte or Daines of corruption, but for sure they are complicit in their failure to confront Trump. Have some pride, Republicans. Rediscover your principles. Bob Brown can help you find them again.
