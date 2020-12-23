State Republican members of our Legislature need to be adults in the room and as adults, they need to set the example for the whole state in this COVID-19 crisis going forward.
Choosing to hold the upcoming 2021 legislative session in person is not an adult choice and it carries on the juvenile example of belligerence set during the last four years by Republicans nationally up to and including the office of the president. The Republicans' refusal to manage the ongoing COVID-19 caused health crisis is criminal and has taken advantage of human proneness to grasp at conspiracy theories in times of trouble.
This irresponsibility continues from the office of the Republican president on down as it has now morphed into baseless theories of election fraud, which has created a fervor not unlike that which simmered into the likes of Holocaust less than 100 years ago. Republicans, please choose to be adults and halt this adolescent quest to control via lying and anti-government fear mongering. Enough is enough!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.