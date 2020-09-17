Reproductive health care is basic health care. Reproductive freedom is basic freedom. Montanans deserve representatives who believe this wholeheartedly, and who recognize the amount of work required to make us a state that fully reflects this reality.
Alice Buckley is ready for this challenge, and I’m excited to see her represent HD63 in 2021. As a board member of Planned Parenthood of Montana (PPMT), I’m familiar with how much progress has been made on this front, and how much work still needs to be done to provide women across the state with the healthcare they need. Our employers should not determine our access to birth control. Our legislators should not be the arbiters of our pregnancies. Our communities are strongest when women can fully contribute, and we are best able to contribute when we can make the choices that are right for us – economically and reproductively.
I am excited to have Alice representing Montanans. She listens intently, she cares about her community, she’s incredibly hard-working, and she’s focused on making the world better for women. She will be a champion for women’s health and a champion for choice.
