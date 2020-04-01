Our local news media is as essential a public service as are our local pharmacies and grocery stores in communities during this crisis. Our local news outlets, which cover our state government’s policies are extremely important to the rural areas of Montana and deserve all the support we can give them. Many might be in need of funds to replace the lost revenue from advertising they would be getting if community businesses were operating normally.
News outlets continue to provide essential coverage of the pandemic, enable communities to stay informed, healthy and connected especially through times of crisis. Not everyone is online. My older generation neighbors within the area often have newspaper slots attached to their rural mail boxes representing the need for delivery of their print newspapers.
All our state’s news outlets need to survive and thrive. Will our congressional representatives be working forthrightly to augment support for Montana news outlets during this crisis and keep all our citizens reading in their own homes?
Thank you to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.