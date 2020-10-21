My name is Tom Woods and for four terms I’ve had the honor to serve you as one of your state legislators. I call it “The worst job I’ve ever loved.” Due to term limits, I cannot return to this office, but I am running for the Public Service Commission, which is probably the most important election that nobody pays attention to. I think it’s why the PSC has become so dysfunctional.
As your state representative, I’ve brought legislation to make utility bills more fair and written bills to rein in medical bills. I’ve made enemies doing that, but I feel it’s a public servants job to serve the public, not powerful interests. I am asking for your vote for Public Service Commission.
I am really, really pleased that Ed Stafman has filed to run for the seat in the Legislature that I am vacating. Being a legislator requires patience, the skills to analyze complex problems, and the ability to find common ground with folks who have (very) different political ideals.
Ed Stafman has those skills. He’s a tremendous fit for the very difficult job of representing us in our Legislature.
I am proud to support him.
