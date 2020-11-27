This letter is in regard to the article in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 19, "Local lawmaker shares controversial social media posts."
State GOP Rep Kerry White is busy posting false statements about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in which President-elect Joe Biden won. He is also calling for all Democrats to be hanged. He also insulted the Vice President- elect Kamala Harris. This could be considered a misogynistic and racist remark. If this is the type of rhetoric from the GOP government in control of the state Legislature, we Montanans have to endure for the next four years, heaven help us.
This in addition to the hiring of a man who likes to body slam reporters that get on his nerves. Now, I know and believe that the election in Montana was not rigged and my choice for the office of governor and every other candidate lost. Please GOP, get a grip on reality. Our GOP senator is still out there questioning the presidential election. These are the facts: President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won the 2020 presidential election. We need to move on, please govern the great state of Montana in the people's best interests.
I know all politicians have their own agendas, but reach across the aisle and work with your Democratic counterparts. I for one will be watching what happens to our beloved state for the next four years. Please everyone who loves this state, join with me and hold your elected officials accountable.
