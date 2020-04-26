Gov. Bullock outlined Montana’s plan for reopening in his letter, “Reopening the Montana Way” (April 17). This letter does much to provide a rational framework for a cautious reopening of Montana, which is exactly what we need since the risk of infection remains high. A recent survey to detect COVID-19 antibodies in blood performed in Santa Clara County, California, found that only 2-4% of the county residents had been infected with COVID-19. Most (96-98%) Americans are still susceptible to COVID-19.
The reopening plan calls for 1) a sustained decrease in cases, 2) preparedness in hospitals to handle new cases and 3) capacity to test and identify new cases and close contacts. Montana will meet these criteria within the next two-to-four weeks. Montana has seen a sustained decrease in cases since its peak in late March (criteria 1). Montana is currently reporting about five cases per day and most of those cases are handled outside the hospital so we are able to handle the current case load (criteria 2), and finally there is sufficient capacity within the health system to test for the virus and perform contact tracing (criteria 3).
As Montana and the rest of the nation is reopened, we will see a large influx of summer visitors coming from areas hit much harder by COVID-19 than Montana. While some of those visitors will be immune as a result of natural infection, others will be carrying the virus and capable of transmitting the disease to others.
Since most of our population is susceptible, this could lead to new outbreaks of COVID-19 that could put a strain on our hospitals and health system. A fourth criteria for reopening should be that Montanans need to understand the risk and continue to use individual precautions such as hand washing, social distancing and face masks.
