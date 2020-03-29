It is almost dark, now. As dim twilight fades, I find myself asking what I would do, what word I’d give to you, if I could. What guiding light can help us through this nightfall?
The only answer I know is this: Do not fear. If anything is true about us, it is this: We shine brightest in the dark. We’ve faced this and much worse before, and yet here we are again. We survive. We are brave, and we are kind. We can put our differences aside and one another before ourselves. We can unite for our common good, and now more than ever, our good is truly common. We are one.
Your people braved an untrammeled world, and with joined hands our intrepid young tribes set out to cross continents. We overcame mighty barriers of mountains and seas, discovering each other and what we are capable of.
We invented language, agriculture, art, math and science. Every day we come closer to mastering the world around us. And yes, despite our stumbles and our setbacks, we come closer every day to stopping trying to master each other and to master ourselves instead.
Predators, famine, blazing heat and icy cold we’ve endured. War, pestilence, cruelty and plague after plague have threatened us to no avail. We’ve faced death a hundred thousand times. And still we stand.
We are defiant. And always will be.
This is who we are. Remember who you are in the days ahead. Love one another. We are humanity, and this is not our end.