Take a little time out of your busy holiday schedule to salute the American worker on whose backs this country was built. These men and women fought and died for the right to a fair wage, a 40-hour work week, sick time off, time off to celebrate holidays, the birth of a child or mourn the death of a loved one.
They were mostly immigrants, spoke limited English and knew the value of a hard day's work; they paid their bills, provided for their families, and fought and died in our wars. The unions they formed sought safer workplaces, raises, and pensions.
The unions have been tossed aside and deemed unnecessary in the past decade. Don't forget, the CEO of every big company has a contract to protect him or her, as well as provide a strong exit strategy. The workers need a contract to protect them from the CEO.
