It is beyond shocking that our elected officials choose to blatantly defy their Constitutional duties and the electoral will of the people. Montana’s outgoing Attorney General Tim Fox, incoming Gov. Greg Gianforte, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale have all brought shame to Montana. Their actions, while thankfully futile, are far from benign. They do lasting damage to our state and our nation.
Last month, Gianforte and Fox added their names to a ridiculous and specious lawsuit attempting to overturn the official results of the 2020 presidential elections in four key states. That effort failed when the US Supreme Court swiftly rejected it outright. This week, Daines and Rosendale joined a tawdry effort to block the Electoral College from its ceremonial affirmation of each state’s election results. This effort too was doomed to failure.
Nevertheless, by affirming their names and the weight of their offices to such assaults on America’s electoral system, all four show themselves as sycophantic partisans, more interested in keeping power in corrupt hands than upholding the laws and the Constitution they swore an oath to protect. They will forever be complicit in inciting the appalling mob violence that befell our nation’s Capitol building this week.
May we all remember their sordid actions in future election cycles.
