Greg Gianforte’s claim to fame is his purported business savvy. But if he rejects Governor Bullock’s mask mandate, the Republican governor-to-be will reveal himself to be no friend to Montana businesses.
Masks are one of the least invasive, most effective interventions available against the spread of COVID-19. Worn consistently, a mask protects both the wearer and the (masked) people around them. And most Montanans accept the minor inconvenience of wearing a mask, demonstrating the “personal responsibility” that Gianforte claims will solve all problems.
However, a few Montanans —most of them Republicans and an alarming number of them our legislators —apparently need the firm guidance of a mandate to make the “personally responsible” choice. Absent that, they roam the state unmasked and potentially contagious. In doing so, they put everyone else at risk. This dreadful disease has killed nearly 1,000 of our friends and neighbors so far and is stressing our health care system almost to the breaking point.
If the governor-elect eliminates the mandate—following the lead of well-known public health mecca Mississippi—business owners will have to figure out on their own how to protect their employees and customers, since they can’t require anyone to be “personally responsible.” It’s yet another burden on businesses already suffering from close to a year of cratering demand caused by COVID-19.
Gianforte and the Republicans seem strangely committed to spreading COVID-19 with their version of personal responsibility, even as we’re on the precipice of conquering it with vaccines. Why? To please the tiny minority of Montanans who fret that wearing a mask will make people laugh at them? But a tough guy like Greg Gianforte — so fearless he’s willing to assault a reporter —can’t be bullied into harming Montana businesses to make a political statement, right? I guess we’ll find out in January.
