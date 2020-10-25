Of all the issues Americans might disagree about, isn’t it incredible that the loudest argument is over wearing a mask? In no other country are masks a partisan issue, whether liberals or conservatives are in charge. Only in the United States do we hear people sneer, “You’re afraid!” “I won’t sacrifice my freedom for your health!”
I taught my kids to cover their mouths when they cough by the time they were 2 years old. This wasn’t about fear, just respecting the people around you. That’s all a mask is, showing respect for others by covering your mouth to slow the spread of a dangerous virus.
Refusing to wear a mask is a special kind of selfish. It’s one thing to say, “I’ve got mine, forget you,” but quite another to say, “Protecting your life isn’t worth my inconvenience.”
Donald Trump encouraged people to defy obvious health protections, although he understood covid was deadly and called it “the plague” to Bob Woodward.
Biden is my choice for his empathy and respect for other people. Make your own choice, but before picking Trump or his enablers in Congress, consider what his self-indulgence says about you. Ask yourself how this selfish man could possibly care about you or your family.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.