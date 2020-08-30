“Men who wish to know about the world must learn about its particular details.” So said Heracleitus, the first rationalist western philosopher.
What “particular details” do we know about COVID-19? We know it can survive on surfaces and can be transmitted by air. It can cause severe respiratory distress, often leading to death, in any age group. It has been identified as causing permanent neurological damage in children (as well as adults). It can cause unusual blood clotting in some cases, causing additional damage. It can cause a super immunological response damaging organs throughout the body. That certain age groups and conditions are more vulnerable, but that no age group is invulnerable to this disease. That someone can be an asymptomatic disease carrier for up to two weeks. These facts have been established over the course of the last several months.
We also know from testing, and the experience of other countries, that mandatory masks combined with social distancing measures can reduce the outbreak to the point where it is no longer perpetuating itself by community transmission.
Against that we have claims that requiring masks and social distancing is unconstitutional. Really? Nowhere in the Constitution does it say you have the right to be an asymptomatic virus super-spreader. Quarantine laws have been upheld as constitutional – including requiring masks and social distancing – on multiple occasions.
No constitutional right is absolute. You can’t shout “fire” in a crowded theater. The privileges and immunity clause of the Constitution allows you to cross state lines, but you have to obey local speed limits (and local quarantine laws). Under standard constitutional analysis, all a local quarantine law needs to show to be constitutional is a “rational basis.” Something Heracleitus would appreciate.
Protect yourself, your friends, family and community. Wear a mask.
