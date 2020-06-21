I strongly urge the Bozeman city council not to redistribute money away from the police department during upcoming budget discussions. Bozeman is growing at a fast pace, and as a result we need more trained police officers, 911 operators and jail employees, not fewer.
Those employees deserve to be paid well; and we all deserve to have them trained well. Although I have had little contact with Bozeman police officers, I respect and admire them for leaving home every day not knowing if they will come back. And I do know the strain that situation puts on members of the family.
I do respect that the group wants to improve our community, but reducing police funding is not the right way to do it. Want to reduce homelessness? Donate to HRDC, volunteer with Family Promise or the Warming Center, support the Tiny Houses project. Want to help reduce addiction? Volunteer with AA or NA, or if you can't volunteer, support them financially. Want to help people get jobs? Volunteer at the jail to help folks earn their diploma, or be a CAP mentor to help children succeed in school.
We can all help others in our community of Bozeman. Redistributing monies away from the Bozeman Police Department is not the way to do it. Police do keep communities safe.
