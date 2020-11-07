Just as we (all) have felt we are navigating the choppy waters of this "damdemic" fairly well, we have recently read of two significant resignations in our growing community.
We learned of the news in our very excellent local newspaper that we, and they, are losing editor Nick Ehli.
We also learned Chris Naumann is moving on. Chris has been at the helm of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership organization for over ten productive, and I am sure, stressful years. He has handled it remarkably well.
Bozeman has been so fortunate to have been the beneficiaries of these individuals.
Nick Ehli has done an extraordinary job as editor, writing heartfelt articles and informative editorials, which have won many awards and have kept us better informed.
We can't thank you all enough, and hope the future is as promising and fulfilling as you deserve, and, have given to us.
One small note: Many thanks to Beth Sirr for her letter in the Oct. 27 paper.
