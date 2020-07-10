Regarding recent protests, I am responding to Leslie Ball’s June 27 letter. Yes, democracy dies in darkness and we are all a part of history and must learn from it. No, civil unrest isn’t darkness, racism can’t be ignored and majority rule isn’t how we govern.
Mr./Ms. Ball claims the recent protests are destroying our history. I counter that the recent protests are actually creating our history. America was born from public outcry. Throughout American history, protest has manifested First Amendment rights and forced political change.
Mr./Ms. Ball says to put racism aside and no matter your skin color, if you act like an animal, you should be put in a cage. I say it is impossible to put racism aside in America because the first slave ship arrived in 1619 on Virginia soil rooting the practice of slavery in our country’s origins. As President Trump’s chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, eloquently explained, “What we are seeing is the long shadow of our original sin in Jamestown 401 years ago.”
Mr./Ms. Ball asserts that majority rule is how we do things in America. From individual freedoms enshrined in the Bill of Rights to the three branches’ separation of powers to the preeminence of federal government, America—by design—combats the “tyranny of the majority” and protects the rights of the minority.
Lastly, Mr./Ms. Ball concludes that history is a part of us good or bad and that we should learn from it. Abraham Lincoln stated, “We cannot escape history.” From human chattel on ships to livestock property on farms to racial segregation to mass incarceration to police brutality, the inescapable conclusion is that Black lives have not mattered in American history. The recent protests illuminate this fact and are creating history where Black lives do matter.
