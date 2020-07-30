A July 23 letter praised Daines for his leadership on conservation and for passage of the bill providing full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The absurdity of this boggles the mind. From his first day in Congress, Daines has been an obstacle to any progress related to conservation, including funding of the LWCF. Now, he wants to get credit for its passage.
The real reason Daines supported the bill is because he’s in the fight for his political life against Gov. Bullock, a true supporter of our public lands. Daines pleaded with McConnell to allow this bill to go forward so he could take credit for it. Daines has one of the worst voting records in Congress when it comes to our public lands. He never leads, but instead always follows and then follows only when he has no choice. Multiple times in the past he has stood in the way of funding for LWCF.
Now the nomination for William Pendley to head the BLM is nearing a vote. Pendley is an outspoken advocate for selling off public lands. This is Daines’ chance to show true commitment to public lands, but I doubt we can count on him.
