In a recent guest editorial by Megan Lawson of Headwaters Economics she stated: "Research has found that it costs 61% more, on average, for the county to provide infrastructure such as roads and sewers to conventional suburban development compared to more compact development." That is not the case.
Gallatin County does not use taxpayer dollars for the construction, maintenance or snow plowing of publicly dedicated subdivision roads. They are built by the developer, then maintained and plowed by those in the subdivision. Also, some developers have been required to improve county roads.
One example is Black Bull that was required to pave four miles of county roads (parts of Durston and Baxter). And another example of subdivision developer contribution to public infrastructure, was Middle Creek Parklands (helping pay for the Cobb Hill light, and then also volunteering to donate 10 valuable acres to the Monforton School District for expansion needs).
Regarding water/sewer needs in compact subdivisions, the county does not provide it, and never has. Water/sewer in the unincorporated areas is provided by a water/sewer district with an elected board, and paid for by their members - not county taxpayers.
Indeed, to achieve compact developments, community water and sewer systems are needed. The solutions are to either annex into a city, annex into a water/sewer district or create a new water/sewer district. All come with a price, and the greatest expense is to build a new district and system (thus none are). Therefore, this often results in the cities growing in size (annexations), and Gallatin County’s unincorporated area shrinking.