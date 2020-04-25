You can't solve a problem if you don't identify it correctly. When it comes to wildfire safety, and forest health, the timber industry, the Forest Service, and many collaboratives are selling snake oil to the public.
Most communities are not adequately prepared to coexist with the West's fire-dependent ecosystems.
The most effective and cost-efficient way to solve this problem is by making changes in those communities—i.e., working from the home outward—rather than trying to change the behavior of fire in the ecosystems.
However, those immersed in the industrial forestry paradigm believe that anything that kills a tree other than a chainsaw is a "problem."
Fire suppression created too much fuel-logging is the answer. Forests too dense, logging is the cure. Fires too severe, logging can fix it. Bugs killing trees, logging can halt it. Mistletoe slowing tree growth, logging is the magic elixir.
I've never seen anything identified as a problem in the forest that foresters didn't think couldn't' be "cured" by a bit of chainsaw medicine.
If there is a problem with our forests, it is that they are degraded and “depleted” from a hundred years of forest management. The degradation includes fewer snags, a reduction in old-growth, less woody biomass on the forest floor, less carbon stored in soils and tree boles, and far too many roads, weeds, and loss of wildlife security cover.
To "restore" our forests, we need less chainsaw medicine. We must allow natural processes like wildfire, bark beetles, mistletoe, and other agents to continue to "manage" our forest ecosystems.
We can protect our homes and communities by working outward from the structure. If we focus on the home, the threat posed by natural processes is significantly reduced, while at the same time, we can permit real "restoration" of our forests to occur.
