The Democratic Party was once a strong, united and patriotic political party. Now all of that has changed since Soros and his sheep followers (the mob) have decided to divide the party into different factions. The good old-fashioned real American patriots that cared about the Constitution, amendments, our law enforcement, our military, our flag, "don’t hate” etc. The JFK Democrats were compassionate and honest. My father said after the Carter administration that he had to do some serious consideration regarding party affiliation. During the Clinton years he said “I have to make a change; we are going in the wrong direction."
Now we have two sectors, the far left socialists and the real American Democrats. It is time for the real Democratic Party to unite, take back control and be that once strong American organization. Resist the socialists, the puppet master and his puppeteers. Reject this so-called party that refuses to wear an American flag pin, be seen next to our flag or display the flag in their closed door impeachment hearings.
They would not testify in front of Congress as it is a felony when caught lying. However, it is not a crime to lie to the American public. We don't want to be saying "seig heil.” Let’s take it back.
