Kudos to the Bozeman City Commission for deciding to review the treatment of minorities. Let’s hope the county commission also gets involved. Our local police are a good bunch, but the city has enacted polices that have militarized the police and every day civilian life. A while ago the city approved the acquisition of an assault vehicle from the military. If we still have it, get rid of it. We have armed police in the schools. Let’s replace them with social workers and counselors and put the officers back doing appropriate police work.
The urgent issue for people of color and low-income people: criminal justice reform. Our largest minority in Montana is Native Americans at about 6% but they’re incarcerated at almost three times that rate.
The city and county should take a hard look at how our prosecutors and courts operate. Do we need to reform our plea bargaining practices? If we’re like the rest of the nation, well over 90% of the accused never go to trial but rather are pushed to accept a plea bargain. They don’t get their constitutional right to a trial; instead the prosecutor decides who is guilty and what the punishment should be.
How are bail requirements and probation and parole (“community supervision’) handled? Those who can’t afford bail often spend months incarcerated awaiting trail (waiting to see what plea bargain is on offer) even though they haven’t been convicted of a crime. Meeting community supervision requirements can be difficult if you’re poor or homeless. If you fail, bam, back to prison. In fact, hundreds of Montanans are sent back to prison every year for technical violation of community supervision and they are disproportionately minorities.
City and county commissioners, take a look at the hard stuff and make some real changes.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.