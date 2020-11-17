While the people of Gallatin County are navigating life during these difficult times, there is a quiet community holding steady and forging ahead. Established in 1974, and now serving more than 100 people, Reach, Inc., is a local nonprofit providing residential, vocational, and transportation services to people with developmental disabilities. Each client strives to live a fulfilling life through employment, independent living, and social activity, with Reach providing support to help them achieve these aspirations.
Clients of Reach have been sheltering in place for many months due to COVID-19. Employees have been working 24/7, to keep clients safe, nourished and engaged. Along with the many caregivers in our community, the staff at Reach deserves our appreciation and steadfast support.
I have been closely involved with Reach for 36 years as an advocate and friend to one of their first clients who spent his childhood at facilities in Boulder before joining a groundswell of individuals with developmental disabilities moving from state facilities to community-based services during the 1970s. A long-time Bozeman resident, he has led a bold and meaningful life. I am continually impressed with the dedication Reach employees have to the people they serve. They have overcome staff shortages and remained flexible during frequent changes in safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The employees at Reach are unsung heroes. Until the days when we can resume "life as normal," I know that my friends at Reach, staff and clients alike, will be going about their daily lives quietly and courageously. I have personally observed their dedication and am grateful to have Reach and its people in our community.
