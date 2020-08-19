I am bombarded by political advertising from both parties all day every day (mostly lies or half-truths), supported by enormous sums of money - both "dark money" and small sums of donations from everyday citizens and registered voters.
At the same time, I read and hear every day about the cost of housing rising (in Missoula and Bozeman, especially) beyond the reach of everyday citizens and registered voters. I am disgusted at the disparity between the obscene amounts of money poured into political campaigns, and the paltry amounts of money (by comparison) to support the homeless, food banks, etc. When will people wake up to the higher calling to support "the least of these" (MATT 25:40), rather than their own self-interests promoted by their favorite politicians?
I pray that - after this election cycle is over, if not before - there will be a resurgence of charitable giving. It will be needed, because the number of people out of work and out of their housing is only going to grow by Election Day (notwithstanding the pontifications of our narcissistic President), as we continue to be impacted by COVID19 and all of its horrible consequences.
