Random thoughts while sitting in the sun, injecting disinfectant and eating a Lysol candy.
Is anyone willing to bet when Alex Azar gets a tweet informing him that he is entitled to enhanced unemployment benefits?
Does anyone know where to buy yeast?
Joe Biden will pick Hillary Clinton as his running mate so no matter who you vote for you will get a basket of “deplorables.”
I’ve washed my hands so many times I think all of Gallatin Valley is safe.
My son in Brooklyn had the virus and listened to his gut. His gut told him to stay in bed and go to the bathroom often, very often. Mr. Trump is known for listening to his gut. Better for all of us if Trump would listen to my son’s gut.
Do all the cadets at West Point need to be recalled to campus (at no small expense to taxpayers) to listen to Trump’s low-grade bovine residue when they could get it for free on Fox News?
Enough: It’s happy hour and time for my first and last bleach, Clorox, Lysol and vodka cocktail. Cheers!
