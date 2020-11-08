Have you ever set a calf elk free that was tangled up in a jack fence and watched it bound off to its mother? Do you know how to read the lay of the land so your irrigation water breaks the right way? Have you ever had a dog that never wore a leash and saved your life from a charging mother bear?
Have you ever had to turn off your phone because everyone was your best friend around hunting season? Do you know which plants to use for infection? Have you ever answered with “enough” when someone asked you how many acres you own? Pointing out it isn’t your land, that you’re just a caretaker for God.
Have you ever torn down an old shed your grandfather built and used the timbers to make a corral that your grandchildren might use? Have you ever found a calf that was ravaged by wolves and nursed it back to health? Have you ever made love in a meadow overlooking the Spanish Peaks that was filled with Indian Paintbrush?
Do you see your land as having its own pulse, pondering how to make it stronger, and how to share it with others? Have you ever wondered how you were going to pay the rising property taxes? Have you ever wondered what gives others the right to tell you how you can use your land after five generations of stewardship? Have you ever looked at what those same people have done to their land with sorrow?
If you answer “I never” to questions like these, then I humbly submit that you should not be telling others what to do with the land that God has blessed us to look after. Don't zone the ranchers in Gallatin Gateway.
